AGAINST ME!: nuovo progetto per Laura Jane Grace
Come riportato sul profilo Twitter ufficiale, Laura Jane Grace ha un nuovo progetto.
La carismatica voce degli Against Me! ha formato i Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers insieme a Marc Hudson e alllo storico batterista Atom Willard.
L’album d’esordio uscirà per Bloodshot Records e, al momento, non sono state rilasciate ulteriori anticipazioni.
Restate sintonizzati!
Im really excited to share this news and have been biting my tongue not sharing sooner. I recorded an album. It’s a solo album, except that it’s not cause my friends @atomwillardisme & @yaytour wrote and recorded the songs with me… Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers… So really… WE recorded an album… It’s going to come out this fall on @bloodshotrecords I’ll tell you more specifics about the album (like title, track listing, and release date) soon, I promise. #bloodshotrecords #devouringmothers photo by @brycemata