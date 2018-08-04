AGAINST ME!: nuovo progetto per Laura Jane Grace

Im really excited to share this news and have been biting my tongue not sharing sooner. I recorded an album. It’s a solo album, except that it’s not cause my friends @atomwillardisme & @yaytour wrote and recorded the songs with me… Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers… So really… WE recorded an album… It’s going to come out this fall on @bloodshotrecords I’ll tell you more specifics about the album (like title, track listing, and release date) soon, I promise. #bloodshotrecords #devouringmothers photo by @brycemata

