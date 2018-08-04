AGAINST ME!: nuovo progetto per Laura Jane Grace

AGAINST ME!: nuovo progetto per Laura Jane Grace
A cura di   |     |  
  Scrivi un commento!
AGAINST ME!: nuovo progetto per Laura Jane Grace

Come riportato sul profilo Twitter ufficiale, Laura Jane Grace ha un nuovo progetto.
La carismatica voce degli Against Me! ha formato i Laura Jane Grace & The Devouring Mothers insieme a Marc Hudson e alllo storico batterista Atom Willard.
L’album d’esordio uscirà per Bloodshot Records e, al momento, non sono state rilasciate ulteriori anticipazioni.
Restate sintonizzati!



Potrebbe interessarti anche...

AGAINST ME!: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album AGAINST ME!: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album
Andrew Seward torna negli AGAINST ME! Andrew Seward torna negli AGAINST ME!
AGAINST ME!: video di “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts” AGAINST ME!: video di “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts”
Against Me!: video per il brano 333! Against Me!: video per il brano 333!

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

AGAINST ME!: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album
AGAINST ME!: finiti i lavori per il nuovo album
Andrew Seward torna negli AGAINST ME!
Andrew Seward torna negli AGAINST ME!
AGAINST ME!: video di “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts”
AGAINST ME!: video di “Haunting, Haunted, Haunts”
Against Me!: video per il brano 333!
Against Me!: video per il brano 333!

Cosa ne pensi?   ...Scrivi il tuo commento!

Per scrivere un commento puoi:
effettuare il Login o registrarti
 
o compila i seguenti campi: