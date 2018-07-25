ALKALINE TRIO: nuovo album e primo singolo estratto

Gli Alkaline Trio hanno annunciato l’uscita di “Is This Thing Cursed?” prevista per il 31 agosto (in vinile sarà disponibile dal 3 ottobre).

L’uscita è anticipata dal primo singolo estratto, Blackbird, che potete ascoltare qui:

Queste le parole di Matt Skiba:

Some people thought we were done. We announced a tour and a lot of the shows are already sold out. Nobody knows that we made a new record. It’s not unlike getting somebody that you care about something extra super special for their birthday and you’re really excited to give it to them. It feels kind of like that.”

Questa invece è la trcklist:

1. Is This Thing Cursed?

2. Blackbird

3. Demon and Division

4. Little Help?

5. I Can’t Believe

6. Sweet Vampires

7. Pale Blue Ribbon

8. Goodbye Fire Island

9. Stay

10. Heart Attacks

11. Worn So Thin

12. Throw Me To The Lions

13. Krystalline