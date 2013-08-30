Torna su
BOWLING FOR SOUP: lyric video di “Award Show Taylor Swift”BOWLING FOR SOUP: lyric video di “Award Show Taylor Swift”
La pop-punk band Bowling For Soup ha pubblicato il lyric video di Award Show Taylor Swift, pezzo estratto dal nuovo album “Lunch. Drunk. Love.” che uscirà il prossimo 10 settembre.
Di seguito il video.
