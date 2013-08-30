BOWLING FOR SOUP: lyric video di “Award Show Taylor Swift”

A cura di   |     |  
  1 Commento
La pop-punk band Bowling For Soup ha pubblicato il lyric video di Award Show Taylor Swift, pezzo estratto dal nuovo album “Lunch. Drunk. Love.”  che uscirà il prossimo 10 settembre.

Di seguito il video.



  sieuthinhadathanoi.info ha detto:
    20 ottobre 2017 alle 02:13

