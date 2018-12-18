BRAKROCK ECOFEST: primi nomi confermati

Continua la carrellata di nomi per i prossimi festival programmati.

Dopo Bay Fest (It), Rebellion (UK), Punk Rock Holiday (Slo), Groezrock (Be) e Punk Rock Bowling (USA), anche il Brakrock Ecofest ha annunciato i primissimi nomi dell’edizione 2019. Stiamo parlando di Descendents, Propagandhi, Pears, Less Than Jake, Dopamines, Pour Habit, Much The Same, The Bennies, Hit The Switch e Straightline.

Il festival si terrà i prossimi 2 e 3 agosto a Duffel, in Belgio.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.brakrock.be/

https://www.facebook.com/Brakrockecofest/

https://www.facebook.com/events/1668517939943727/