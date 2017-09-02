BRIDGE NINE RECORDS annuncia “XXX Fanzine (1983-1988) Hardcore & Punk in the Eighties”

BRIDGE NINE RECORDS annuncia “XXX Fanzine (1983-1988) Hardcore & Punk in the Eighties”
La Bridge Nine Records ha annunciato la futura uscita di “XXX Fanzine (1983-1988) Hardcore & Punk in the Eighties”, un libro di oltre 200 pagine che ripercorrerà la storia della fanzine a tema punk e hardcore.
Il libro conterrà interviste a Ian MacKaye, Keith Morris, membri di Cro-Mags, Agnostic Front e Bad Brains.
Ci saranno inoltre feat. importanti come Minor Threat, Misfits, Necros, Circle Jerks, Suicidal Tendencies, Husker Du, Jerry’s Kids, Black Flag, D.O.A., G.B.H, Void, Negative Approach, 7 Seconds, D.Y.S., Scream, Metallica, Corrosion of Conformity, Minutemen, The Exploited, Anthrax, Subhumans, Dead Kennedys, SSD, Henry Rollins, Descendents, Bad Brains, Youth of Today, Motorhead, Dag Nasty, Snapshot, Samhain, Agnostic Front, Cro-Mags, Bad Religion, Fugazi e kolti altri ancora.

Il libro conterrà una compilation che vedrà band come Riverboat Gamblers, Strife, Letlive e Fu Manchu reinterpretare pezzi degli anni ’80 delle sopracitate band.

Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news, dato che al momento non sappiamo ancora la data di uscita del libro.



H2O: video di "True Romance"
Nuovo album in arrivo per gli H20 – Use Your Voice
Stasera H2O al Decibel di Magenta
IRON CHIC: in streaming "YS"

