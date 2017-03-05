CJ Ramone in Italia!

CJ Ramone porterà il suo “American Beauty” in giro per l’Europa quest’estate! Il nuovo album uscirà su piattaforma fisica sia in CD che in vinile in diversi colori il 17/03/2017 per la Fat Wreck Chords.

Le date del tour in collaborazione con Otis Tour sono già state annunciate e le trovate qui sotto:

15/06/2017 Berlin, Germany

16/06/2017 Merkers, Germany

17/06/2017 Nordenham, Germany

18/06/2017 Utrecht, Netherlands

19/06/2017 Zwolle, Netherlands

20/06/2017 Osnabruck, Germany

22/06/2017 Rennes, France

23/06/2017 Pau, France

24/06/2017 Oviedo, Spain

25/06/2017 Lisbon, Portugal

26/06/2017 Madrid, Spain

27/06/2017 Valencia, Spain

28/06/2017 Zaragoza, Spain

29/06/2017 Barcelona, Spain

30/06/2017 Montbelliartd, France

01/07/2017 Cagliari, Italy

02/07/2017 Olbia, Italy

04/07/2017 Trecate, Italy

06/07/2017 Linz, Austria

07/07/2017 Strassenkirchen,

08/07/2017 Prölsdorf, Germany

10/07/2017 Torun, Poland

11/07/2017 Warsaw, Poland

12/07/2017 Bratislava, Slovak Republic

13/07/2017 Erfurt – Stotternheim, Germany

14/07/2017 Köln, Germany

15/07/2017 Eindhoven, Netherlands

HEY HO, LET’S GO!