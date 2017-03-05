CJ Ramone in Italia!
CJ Ramone porterà il suo “American Beauty” in giro per l’Europa quest’estate! Il nuovo album uscirà su piattaforma fisica sia in CD che in vinile in diversi colori il 17/03/2017 per la Fat Wreck Chords.
Le date del tour in collaborazione con Otis Tour sono già state annunciate e le trovate qui sotto:
15/06/2017 Berlin, Germany
16/06/2017 Merkers, Germany
17/06/2017 Nordenham, Germany
18/06/2017 Utrecht, Netherlands
19/06/2017 Zwolle, Netherlands
20/06/2017 Osnabruck, Germany
22/06/2017 Rennes, France
23/06/2017 Pau, France
24/06/2017 Oviedo, Spain
25/06/2017 Lisbon, Portugal
26/06/2017 Madrid, Spain
27/06/2017 Valencia, Spain
28/06/2017 Zaragoza, Spain
29/06/2017 Barcelona, Spain
30/06/2017 Montbelliartd, France
01/07/2017 Cagliari, Italy
02/07/2017 Olbia, Italy
04/07/2017 Trecate, Italy
06/07/2017 Linz, Austria
07/07/2017 Strassenkirchen,
08/07/2017 Prölsdorf, Germany
10/07/2017 Torun, Poland
11/07/2017 Warsaw, Poland
12/07/2017 Bratislava, Slovak Republic
13/07/2017 Erfurt – Stotternheim, Germany
14/07/2017 Köln, Germany
15/07/2017 Eindhoven, Netherlands
HEY HO, LET’S GO!
Cj Ramone