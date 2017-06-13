Punkadeka.it

Compilation dei NO USE FOR A NAME in uscita per Fat Wreck

Compilation dei NO USE FOR A NAME in uscita per Fat Wreck
La Fat Wreck Chords ha annunciato l’uscita di una compilation a tema No Use For A Name.
Si tratta di un album di cover registrate dalla punk band guidata dal compianto Tony Sly tra il 1996 e il 2005.
Tra le bands coverizzate troveremo Social Distortion, The Pogues, Sublime, Misfits, Kiss e tanti altri.

Questa la tracklist:
1) Turning Japanese (The Vapors)
2) Hybrid Moments (Misfits)
3) I’ve Heard (Dag Nasty)
4) Selwyn’s Got a Problem (Cake Boy Movie Soundtrack)
5) Enjoy The Silence (Depeche Mode)
6) Badfish (Sublime)
7) Dream Police (Cheap Trick)
8) Fairytale of New York (The Pogues)
9) Making Our Dreams Come True (Cyndi Grecco)
10) 1945 (Social Distortion)
11) Don’t Cry For Me Argentina (Madonna)
12) The Musters’ Theme
13) Beth (KISS)

“Rarities Vol.1: The Covers” uscirà il prossimo 11 agosto.



Aggiungi un’immagine al tuo commento >