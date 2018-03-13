Angry Sometimes / Fire Glass / Eversione / Powervalve // Mezcal

  • 16 marzo 2018 - 17 marzo 2018 at 9:00 pm
  • Circolo Arci Mezcal
Ingresso Libero

Brigante Records & Productions e Rude Booking in Collaborazione con Circolo Arci Mezcal Presentano:

Angry Sometimes
Hardcore From Montpellier (France)
per fans di:
Burning Heads / Bad Religion / Minor Threat / Descendents / Adolescents

The Fire Glass
Punk Rock italian Style

Eversione
Hardcore old school from Imperia:

PowerValve
Hard Rock/ Punk Metal from Cuneo

    Guarda l’evento su Facebook

