Melbourne Punks Charter 77’s first headline show in close to a decade. These days Paul McGouldrick (guitar/backing vox) is living in Bunbury WA and Lucas Roy Wade (drums/backing vocals) in Bairnsdale. This is a special “one off” opportunity to catch em play live and may be the last ever.

Ever since I was a young punk I had watched Charter 77 in awe and admiration, smashing myself around in the pit with my friends screaming about fish and chips and ray martin, but as with all great things it had to come to an end. They left a lasting legacy on the Melbourne punk scene, leaving all their friends and fans with the question, ‘when are you boys getting the band back together?’

They are also playing Flippin the Bird Festival the following day in Frankston.

Supports are The Fckups NO CLASS Tankerville and Protospasm

There are no presales for the Reverence show. Doors at 8pm Get down early!