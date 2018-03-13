DeeCracks ‘Sonic Delusions’ Album Release Euro-Tour 2018
- 9 marzo 2018 - 31 marzo 2018 at 8:00 pm
- Europe
Pirates Press Records is proud to introduce DEECRACKS as the newest members of their ever-growing family. This three-piece has been around for 15 years, DIY booked over 800 shows on four continents, and self-released records all over the world. With some serious love and attitude, they are a brilliant band giving it their all and are a great fit and amazing addition to the Pirate sound system.
Along with a handful of fantastic videos, DEECRACKS are starting the year off with some crazy shows in Israel, lots of European touring in the spring and fall and Japan in October and November. These guys don’t let up and they’re not slowing down any time soon. If you have the opportunity to check out one of their gigs in 2018 do it for your own sake!
For now, this incredible new album will have to hold you over. It includes 15 brand new tracks (none over three minutes), just the way this type of music should be! Fast, fun, clever, catchy and true to form. Sonic Delusions is a perfect introduction for some and the next great fix for DEECRACKS’ unbelievably loyal fan base all over the world.
———————TOURDATES 2018———————-
presented by Pressure Tour Services, Otis Tours & Billig People Booking
09.03. Takajasu – Rivalta di Torino /ITALY
https://www.facebook.com/events/372510023267726/
10.03. Bloom – Mezzago /ITALY w/ RICCOBELLIS
https://www.facebook.com/events/352557825226386/
11.03. Freakout – Bologna /ITALY w/ Teenage Bubblegums
https://www.facebook.com/events/575266779476240/
12.03. Le Trokson – Lyon /FRANCE w/ Rixe
https://www.facebook.com/events/409221182834207/
14.03. Le Ravelin – Toulouse /FRANCE
https://www.facebook.com/events/537029516698285/
15.03. L’Antidote – Bordeaux /FRANCE
https://www.facebook.com/events/198282574092798/
16.03. Le Zinor – Montaigu /FRANCE w/ Roughneck Riot
https://www.facebook.com/events/147144162583219/
17.03. Le Canadian – Tours /FRANCE
https://www.facebook.com/events/222976278267513/
19.03. Bobble Café – Lille /FRANCE
https://www.facebook.com/events/170325173690762/
20.03. Rocking Bull – Antwerp /BELGIUM w/ The Priceduifkes
https://www.facebook.com/events/1615260361875201/
21.03. Lola – Groningen /NETHERLANDS
https://www.facebook.com/events/293899904467436/
22.03. Dirty Dancing, Osnabrück /GERMANY w/ Burger Weekends
https://www.facebook.com/events/1022844741187211/
23.03. Eldorado – Nordenham /GERMANY
https://www.facebook.com/events/2047923462093298/
24.03. Molotow – Hamburg /GERMANY w/ The Haermorrhoids
https://www.facebook.com/events/2089314444418060/
25.03. Meet&Greet Party at Ramones Museum – Berlin /GERMANY
26.03. Schokoladen – Berlin /GERMANY w/ The Dead President
https://www.facebook.com/events/585244705141407/
27.03. Djäzz – Duisburg /GERMANY
https://www.facebook.com/events/2074606759473769/
28.03. Bla – Bonn /GERMANY w/ The Sewer Rats
https://www.facebook.com/events/2107135502637205/
29.03. Sonic Ballroom – Köln /GERMANY w/ DFT
https://www.facebook.com/events/203541790405682/
30.03. V11 – Rotterdam /NETHERLANDS
https://www.facebook.com/events/2061465600754853/
31.03. The Funhouse II – Genk /BELGIUM
https://www.facebook.com/events/410528606033897/