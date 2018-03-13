Detroit Cobras

  • 21 aprile 2018 at 9:00 pm
  • Heimathafen Neukölln
Ingresso Libero

FIRST AND ONLY SHOW IN GERMANY SINCE EARLY 2005!!! THE DETROIT COBRAS ARE BACK FOR THREE EXCLUSIVE EUROPEAN SHOWS IN APRIL 2018! ONE OF THEM IS PRESENTED BY TV EYE LABELFEST IN BERLIN! GET YOUR TICKETS SOON, AS THIS MIGHT BE SOLD OUT QUICK!!! STAY TUNED FOR PRESALE NEWS!

Support: tbc

Afterparty at Paranoid Club in Kreuzberg!

Presale starts next monday, 4th december at
KOKA36 (shop & online)
Dodo Beach Record Store (shop & online)
BIS AUFS MESSER Recordstore (shop only)
Links follow asap!

Presented by Otis Tours and TV EYE Labelfest

thedetroitcobras.com/
https://de-de.facebook.com/detroitcobras
https://www.facebook.com/tveyelabelfest/

