A dank carpark transformed into a massive party! Celebrating heavy music in Frankston for the

second time. This year’s offering includes stoner rock legends Greenleaf (Sweden) as the headline

act with 12 more killer bands including COSMIC KAHUNA Charter 77, Zombitches, Hobo Magic (QLD)

Tim McMillan w/ Rachel Snow, Private Function, Two Headed Dog, Mental Tremors, WitchCliff(WA),

Moondogz, Angry Seas + Motovilikha

Bands kick off at 1pm sharp. Limited Capicity