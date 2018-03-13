Flippin the Bird 2018
- 3 marzo 2018 at 1:00 pm
- Singing Bird Studios
A dank carpark transformed into a massive party! Celebrating heavy music in Frankston for the
second time. This year’s offering includes stoner rock legends Greenleaf (Sweden) as the headline
act with 12 more killer bands including COSMIC KAHUNA Charter 77, Zombitches, Hobo Magic (QLD)
Tim McMillan w/ Rachel Snow, Private Function, Two Headed Dog, Mental Tremors, WitchCliff(WA),
Moondogz, Angry Seas + Motovilikha
Bands kick off at 1pm sharp. Limited Capicity