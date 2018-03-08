Swedish Retro-Stoner Veterans GREENLEAF

are set to embark on their first ever Australian tour, March 2018.

From what started out as a side project for Tommi Holappa of prestigious Stoner Rock band: Dozer, has now seen Greenleaf on the touring Europe and UK extensively, and seeing the release of six albums, distributed via three record labels (Molten Universe, Small Stone Recordings, currently Napalm Records)

Greenleaf are without a doubt a cornerstone within the Multi Universe of Stoner Rock, cultivating the sound and textures that pioneers of Psych and Fuzz Rock through to the more pronounced and progressive of the Desert Rock Scene have developed.

The latest release “Rise Above the Meadow”(Naplam Records) seen “We are lucky people, that much is assured. Lucky because the gods gifted us Greenleaf” – Heavy Planet

“Musically, I suppose, this falls somewhere between Cream and Fu Manchu – think that sounds good? It is!” – The Sludgelord

The much anticipated Australian tour is set to begin in Melbourne moving on to Frankston, Geelong, Canberra, Wollongong, Sydney and Brisbane to the Finale in Perth.

Get On The Stage & Your Mate Booking are proud to present Greenleaf in 2018.

Tickets are on sale NOW! Get ready for a cosmic ride of the Stoner Rock kind.

Greenleaf

Arrowhead

Hypergiant

Witch Fight

Thursday 8th March, 2018

The Chippo Hotel

Tickets Through- Eventbrite

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-sydney-show-tickets-39863640221

18+ Show.