Swedish Retro-Stoner Veterans GREENLEAF

are set to embark on their first ever Australian tour, March 2018.

From what started out as a side project for Tommi Holappa of prestigious Stoner Rock band: Dozer, has now seen Greenleaf on the touring Europe and UK extensively, and seeing the release of six albums, distributed via three record labels (Molten Universe, Small Stone Recordings, currently Napalm Records)

Greenleaf are without a doubt a cornerstone within the Multi Universe of Stoner Rock, cultivating the sound and textures that pioneers of Psych and Fuzz Rock through to the more pronounced and progressive of the Desert Rock Scene have developed.

The latest release “Rise Above the Meadow”(Naplam Records) seen “We are lucky people, that much is assured. Lucky because the gods gifted us Greenleaf” – Heavy Planet

“Musically, I suppose, this falls somewhere between Cream and Fu Manchu – think that sounds good? It is!” – The Sludgelord

Check out the sounds of GREENLEAF:

Youtube: https://youtu.be/xR42C8Nsd74

Tickets on sale NOW!

Greenleaf (Sweden) Melbourne.- Bendigo Hotel

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-melbourne-show-tickets-39863187868

Greenleaf (Sweden) Geelong.- UP IN SMOKE- The Barwon Club Hotel

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-up-in-smoke-tickets-40135933658

Greenleaf (Sweden) Wollongong All Ages Show.- Rad

http://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/greenleaf-sweden-space-boys-arrowhead-the-dead-rats/100215

Greenleaf (Sweden) Sydney.- The Chippo Hotel

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-sydney-show-tickets-39863640221

Greenleaf (Sweden) Brisbane.- Crowbar

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-brisbane-show-tickets-39913120217

Greenleaf (Sweden) Adelaide.- Jive

http://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/greenleaf-australian/100383

Greenleaf (Sweden) Perth.- The Civic Hotel

https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleaf-sweden-perth-show-tickets-40135883508

For ALL PR Enquires, please contact:

Serenity Furjan.

Rocknrollbrat

Rocknrollbrat@icloud.com