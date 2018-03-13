Greenleaf [Sweden] Australian Tour March 2018
- Australia
Swedish Retro-Stoner Veterans GREENLEAF
are set to embark on their first ever Australian tour, March 2018.
From what started out as a side project for Tommi Holappa of prestigious Stoner Rock band: Dozer, has now seen Greenleaf on the touring Europe and UK extensively, and seeing the release of six albums, distributed via three record labels (Molten Universe, Small Stone Recordings, currently Napalm Records)
Greenleaf are without a doubt a cornerstone within the Multi Universe of Stoner Rock, cultivating the sound and textures that pioneers of Psych and Fuzz Rock through to the more pronounced and progressive of the Desert Rock Scene have developed.
The latest release “Rise Above the Meadow”(Naplam Records) seen “We are lucky people, that much is assured. Lucky because the gods gifted us Greenleaf” – Heavy Planet
“Musically, I suppose, this falls somewhere between Cream and Fu Manchu – think that sounds good? It is!” – The Sludgelord
Check out the sounds of GREENLEAF:
Youtube: https://youtu.be/xR42C8Nsd74
Tickets on sale NOW!
Greenleaf (Sweden) Melbourne.- Bendigo Hotel
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-melbourne-show-tickets-39863187868
Greenleaf (Sweden) Geelong.- UP IN SMOKE- The Barwon Club Hotel
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-up-in-smoke-tickets-40135933658
Greenleaf (Sweden) Wollongong All Ages Show.- Rad
http://www.moshtix.com.au/v2/event/greenleaf-sweden-space-boys-arrowhead-the-dead-rats/100215
Greenleaf (Sweden) Sydney.- The Chippo Hotel
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-sydney-show-tickets-39863640221
Greenleaf (Sweden) Brisbane.- Crowbar
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleafsweden-brisbane-show-tickets-39913120217
Greenleaf (Sweden) Adelaide.- Jive
http://moshtix.com.au/v2/event/greenleaf-australian/100383
Greenleaf (Sweden) Perth.- The Civic Hotel
https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/greenleaf-sweden-perth-show-tickets-40135883508
