Losers Parade (release party!), Low Relief, Johk
- 22 febbraio 2018 - 23 febbraio 2018 at 9:30 pm
- Little Italy live music bar
Ingresso Libero
Sedia Booking Family proudly presents:
LOSERS PARADE – Hardcore/Stoner da Genova e Chiavari
Release Party del nuovo album “Out of Bounds”
https://losersparade.bandcamp.com/
FFO: Black Fag, Fu Manchu, Bad Brains
LOW RELIEF – Hardcore Emo / Screamo da Poiters (FR)
https://lowrelief.bandcamp.com/releases
FFO: Touchè Amore, Defeater, Banner Pilot
JOHK – Punk Rock da Poiters (FR)
https://johk.bandcamp.com/
FFO: Guerilla Poubelle, Wank For Peace, PUP
INGRESSO GRATUITO
Inizio Ore 21,30 tassative.
Support your local scene