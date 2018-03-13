Losers Parade (release party!), Low Relief, Johk

  • 22 febbraio 2018 - 23 febbraio 2018 at 9:30 pm
  • Little Italy live music bar
Ingresso Libero

Sedia Booking Family proudly presents:

LOSERS PARADE – Hardcore/Stoner da Genova e Chiavari
Release Party del nuovo album “Out of Bounds”
https://losersparade.bandcamp.com/
FFO: Black Fag, Fu Manchu, Bad Brains

LOW RELIEF – Hardcore Emo / Screamo da Poiters (FR)
https://lowrelief.bandcamp.com/releases
FFO: Touchè Amore, Defeater, Banner Pilot

JOHK – Punk Rock da Poiters (FR)
https://johk.bandcamp.com/
FFO: Guerilla Poubelle, Wank For Peace, PUP

INGRESSO GRATUITO
Inizio Ore 21,30 tassative.

Support your local scene

    Guarda l’evento su Facebook

    Hey there!

    Forgot password?

    Don't have an account? Register

    Forgot your password?

    Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

    Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

    Close
    of

      Processing files…