full festival tickets https://www.seetickets.com/event/norwich-punk-and-alternative-festival/waterfront-norwich/1202302

NORWICH PUNK AND ALTERNATIVE FESTIVAL 2018

Friday 25th – Saturday 26th May 2018

Doors 6pm, Curfew 10pm, 14+ Only

tickets include after show until 03:30am friday and 03:00am Saturday at the same venue if fans wish to keep drinking

2 days, 2 floors, 2 stages, 3 bars, beer garden and full 1 hour+ sets from Sham 69, UK Subs, Ruts DC, Extreme Noise Terror, Spear of Destiny, the Membranes w/choir, the Exploited, King Kurt, the Members, plus Sick On The Bus, Crisis, Criminal Mind, Knock Off, Andy Blade (Eater).

Anyone that witnessed the original Sham 69 perform at the Waterfront last tour will know this is going to be one hell of a great event and the others are not too bad at all 😉 WHAT A GREAT LINEUP

DAY 1

Stage 1

6:20-7:20 Ruts DC

7:40-8:40 UK SUBS

9:00-10:00 SHAM 69

Day 1

Stage 2

6:20-6:50 Knock Off

7:10-7:40 Criminal Mind

8:00-8:40 SOTB

9:00-10:00 ENT

DAY 2

Stage 1

6:20-7:20 KING KURT

7:40-8:40 THE MEMBRANES

9:00-10:00 THE EXPLOITED

Day 2

Stage 2

6:00-6:30 ANDY BLADE (EATER)

6:50-7:20 CRISIS

7:40-8:40 THE MEMBERS

9:00-10:00 SPEAR OF DESTINY