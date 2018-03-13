BAFTA Award winning artist, composer, musician and producer Ólafur Arnalds adds more dates to his worldwide tour, his first in over three years. Previously announced European shows in May, which include the prestigious Royal Albert Hall in London, have all sold out.

Fresh off his projects Island Songs, TV scores such as Broadchurch and Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams and a world tour with his electronic outfit KIASMOS, Ólafur and his team of fellow craftsmen and musicians are back in the lab, working on an all new live show.

The tour features a uniquely wired string quartet, a live drummer/percussionist and Ólafur’s playground of pianos and synthesisers.

The centrepiece of the show are two semi-generative, self-playing pianos that Ólafur and his team have spent over two years developing. Simultaneously a compositional tool and a innovative addition to the live performance.

“The self-playing pianos are a jolt to the creative process that forces me to try new and often surprising things. In a live setting the pianos are a integral part of the performance due to their generative nature. Each time they are played is a little different, making every performance unique.”