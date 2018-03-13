?RATBONES

Live al Birrificio Laurus a Montefiore di Recanati dove potrete assaggiare Birre Agricole di prima qualità realizzate con malto proveniente dalla nostra Az.agricola Laureti!

Oltre alla birra troverete affettati, grigliate, bistecche, panini hamburger e cresce alla birra e trebbie di birra, vegane e carnivore, il tutto a km0!!

Ratbones

Born in 2003, Ratbones are a punk-rock band based between Genova/Milano formed by three sociopathics. During these years they released a couple of demos and in 2013, finally the first full length “Ratbones” produced by Mass Giorgini out for Making Believe Records.

After a couple of change in the line-up, and shows around Italy we recorded 4 new songs for a new EP called “Ratwars” out for I Buy Records.

They don’t believe in God, they believe in miracles and Ramones.

The Livermores

Ramones Trio / Italian East Coast

BULLETS

Punk Rock from Recanati

YOUR HONOR !

Punk Rock trio from Castelfidardo