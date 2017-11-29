Over their 30-year career Italys’ Raw Power have shared the stage with some of the most important groups of the punk scene, hardcore and metal world: Dead Kennedys, GBH, Corrosion of Conformity, Suicidal Tendencies, Motorhead, Cro Mags, Sick of it All, Agnostic Front, Circle Jerks, Scream, Adolescents, Rancid, Poison Idea, Slayer, Venom, DRI, to name but a few, and also in 1985 in a small club in Seattle, Guns N Roses a still unknown band played at one of their concerts.

They remain the longest-running band in the history of Italian hardcore punk.

Playing supports for this killer Newcastle show show are some very radical locals,White Male Dumbinance,DarkHorse and Obat Batuk.

These gigs are a “must see” for any fan of Punk, Hardcore and Thrash Metal.

Get On The Stage is stoked to be able to bring them down under after all these years.