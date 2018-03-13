Out of Control Magenta & MAD TOURBOOKING

presentano

Risk It

open act:

DiscoMostro

APERTURA PORTE: h. 21

INGRESSO: 8 euro

Cabotina,i tre salti delle streghe

VIA TRE SALTI – TURBIGO (MI)

RISK IT

In 2009 founded 5 piece outfit from East Germany which plays pure and powerful Hardcore with rage and attitude. After their 2011 ‘Leave A

Mark’ 7inch on Demons Run Amok they found their way to Farewell Records which put out the following debut record ‘Who’s Foolin’ Who’ in April

2012 that brought the band to another level. After constant touring and shows all over Europe, Risk It! released their next strike ‘The Only Thing’ EP in Summer 2013 again on Farewell Records. Numerous shows, festivals and tours for example with 7 Seconds, Down To Nothing, Terror and the Persistence Tour in 2016 (just to name a few) put them in the spotlight of european Hardcore. Their latest masterpiece `CROSS TO BEAR` (Farewell Records) strikes again with enormous power and guarantees you the sing-alongs, stage dives and moshpits you wanna see at a Hardcore show.

This band connects energy and sincerity in their music, no compromises just Hardcore, so make sure to listen to this record and catch them live on stage!

DISCOMOSTRO

I DiscoMostro nascono da un’idea di Carlame (Skruigners, Laforcah, Tommi e gli Onesti Cittadini), che si rimette in gioco nelle vesti di cantante, insieme a Miki e Manuel (BeerKiller) basso e batteria, e Ilmorla (Merdonald’s, Ufficio Sinistri, Guacamaya) alla chitarra. Una miscela di rock n roll e punk hardcore rivisti in chiave sorprendentemente personale. Testi in italiano, rabbia, sarcasmo e nichilismo. Il primo album esce ad aprile 2016 per Professional Punkers e riscuote un significativo successo sin dalla prima data al Leoncavallo con Punkreas. In pochi mesi i DiscoMostro ricevono moltissime richieste di concerti e calcano fin da subito palchi importanti come Live Club Trezzo, Leoncavallo Milano, Honky Tonky Seregno, vari Open Air Festival con band del calibro di The Casualties, Reagan Youth, Siberian Meat Grinder, Punkreas, Modena City Ramblers, Raw Power, Nabat, Last Resort

e tanti altri. Si spingono fino al sud, in Sardegna e all’estero in Croazia, al celebre Monteparadiso Squat di Pula.

A dicembre 2017 i DiscoMostro tornano al Toxic Basement Studio

per lavorare al secondo album dal titolo “Mostroscopia”. Uscita prevista: 18 Aprile 2018 in cd e vinile colorato numerato a mano. Inizio tour con release party 27 Aprile a Spazio Ligera (Milano)