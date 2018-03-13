Samedi 17 Février : Deaf Lingo + Smutt au Trokson – Lyon
- 17 febbraio 2018 at 8:45 pm
- Trokson
Ingresso Libero
NoReason Booking et le Trokson présentent :
Deaf Lingo ( Garage Punk – Milan – Fatty Livers Records)
https://deaflingo.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/deaflingo/
+ Smutt (Garage Punk – Annecy)
https://smutt.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/smutt.smutt/
au Trokson
110 montée de la grande côte
69001 Lyon
Entrée gratuite!
Concerts de 21h à 23h!
Transports en commun :
Metro A – Arrêt Hotel de Ville
Bus C3 – Arrêt Hôtel de Ville