Samedi 17 Février : Deaf Lingo + Smutt au Trokson – Lyon

  • 17 febbraio 2018 at 8:45 pm
  • Trokson
Ingresso Libero

NoReason Booking et le Trokson présentent :

Deaf Lingo ( Garage Punk – Milan – Fatty Livers Records)
https://deaflingo.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/deaflingo/

+ Smutt (Garage Punk – Annecy)
https://smutt.bandcamp.com/
https://www.facebook.com/smutt.smutt/

au Trokson
110 montée de la grande côte
69001 Lyon

Entrée gratuite!

Concerts de 21h à 23h!

Transports en commun :
Metro A – Arrêt Hotel de Ville
Bus C3 – Arrêt Hôtel de Ville

    Guarda l’evento su Facebook

