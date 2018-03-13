Sham 69 [1977 lineup] UK Subs, Ruts DC, ENT & more, the Waterfront Norwich

  • 25 maggio 2018 at 6:00 pm
  • The Waterfront Norwich
NORWICH PUNK AND ALTERNATIVE FESTIVAL – DAY 1

Friday 25th May 2018 – DAY 1 (WF+WFS)
Doors 6pm, Curfew 10pm, 14+ Only

1st of the dates announced for the punk and alternative festivities over the two may bank holiday weekends.

2 floors, 2 stages, 3 bars, beer garden and full 1 hour+ sets from Sham 69, UK Subs, Ruts DC, Extreme Noise Terror plus Sick On The Bus, Criminal Mind, and Knock Off

Anyone that witnessed the original Sham 69 perform at the Waterfront last tour will know this is going to be one hell of a great event.

DAY 1
Stage 1
6:20-7:20 Ruts DC
7:40-8:40 UK SUBS
9:00-10:00 SHAM 69

Day 1
Stage 2
6:20-6:50 Knock Off
7:10-7:40 Criminal Mind
8:00-8:40 SOTB
9:00-10:00 ENT

DAY 2
Stage 1
6:20-7:20 KING KURT
7:40-8:40 THE MEMBRANES
9:00-10:00 THE EXPLOITED

Day 2
Stage 2
6:00-6:30 ANDY BLADE (EATER)
6:50-7:20 CRISIS
7:40-8:40 THE MEMBERS
9:00-10:00 SPEAR OF DESTINY

