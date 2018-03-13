Sham 69 [1977 lineup] UK Subs, Ruts DC, ENT & more, the Waterfront Norwich
- The Waterfront Norwich
NORWICH PUNK AND ALTERNATIVE FESTIVAL – DAY 1
Friday 25th May 2018 – DAY 1 (WF+WFS)
Doors 6pm, Curfew 10pm, 14+ Only
1st of the dates announced for the punk and alternative festivities over the two may bank holiday weekends.
2 floors, 2 stages, 3 bars, beer garden and full 1 hour+ sets from Sham 69, UK Subs, Ruts DC, Extreme Noise Terror plus Sick On The Bus, Criminal Mind, and Knock Off
Anyone that witnessed the original Sham 69 perform at the Waterfront last tour will know this is going to be one hell of a great event.
DAY 1
Stage 1
6:20-7:20 Ruts DC
7:40-8:40 UK SUBS
9:00-10:00 SHAM 69
Day 1
Stage 2
6:20-6:50 Knock Off
7:10-7:40 Criminal Mind
8:00-8:40 SOTB
9:00-10:00 ENT
DAY 2
Stage 1
6:20-7:20 KING KURT
7:40-8:40 THE MEMBRANES
9:00-10:00 THE EXPLOITED
Day 2
Stage 2
6:00-6:30 ANDY BLADE (EATER)
6:50-7:20 CRISIS
7:40-8:40 THE MEMBERS
9:00-10:00 SPEAR OF DESTINY