Sick Times (DE) / Bug Attack (DE) / Sentore del Malignio///

  • 27 febbraio 2018 - 28 febbraio 2018 at 10:00 pm
  • CSA nEXt Emerson
Ingresso Libero

Collettivo Nuovi Rumori e Csa next Emerson si gettano prepotenti all’inizio della settimana, per dimostrarvi che i punks possono divertirsi anche di martedì.

Ore 22.00 (Precise)

-Sick Times- Anti Punk Swat (DE)
https://sicktimes.bandcamp.com/

-BUG ATTACK- Punk hardcore one man band (DE)
https://bugattack.bandcamp.com/

-SENTORE DEL MALIGNIO- Robot punk da Firenze
https://ilsentoredelmalignio.bandcamp.com/

