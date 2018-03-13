Sick Times (DE) / Bug Attack (DE) / Sentore del Malignio///
- 27 febbraio 2018 - 28 febbraio 2018 at 10:00 pm
- CSA nEXt Emerson
Ingresso Libero
Collettivo Nuovi Rumori e Csa next Emerson si gettano prepotenti all’inizio della settimana, per dimostrarvi che i punks possono divertirsi anche di martedì.
Ore 22.00 (Precise)
-Sick Times- Anti Punk Swat (DE)
https://sicktimes.bandcamp.com/
-BUG ATTACK- Punk hardcore one man band (DE)
https://bugattack.bandcamp.com/
-SENTORE DEL MALIGNIO- Robot punk da Firenze
https://ilsentoredelmalignio.bandcamp.com/