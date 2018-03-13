The Punk Rawk Show @honky Tonky ? Special Guest: Duracel

  • 17 marzo 2018 - 18 marzo 2018 at 10:00 pm
  • HonkyTonky
Ingresso Libero

A RARE PARTY 90s/00s PUNK ROCK ONLY !

? SEAMUS (Tprs Djset)
Party harder & skate destroyer

? DURACEL (Live – data zero new tour “Supermarket”!)
Da 10 anni tra le migliori pop punk band italiane, hanno aperto concerti di NOFX, Marky Ramone, Queers, Teenage Bottlerocket, Apers. I DURACEL hanno scelto l’Honky come data zero del loro tour di presentazione del nuovo disco “Supermarket”, in uscita il 30 Marzo per Indiebox.

? WET FLOOR (Opening Live)
Si scivola parecchio sul palco.

FROM MIDNIGHT TPRS DJSET !
? We love Blink 182 – Taking back Sunday – MxPx – Sum 41 – Jimmy Eat World – The Ataris – Fenix TX – Saves The Days – New Found Glory – SR71 – Rufio – Alkaline Trio – American HI-Fi – Green Day – Brand New – Simple Plan – Good Charlotte – Millencollin – Allister – The All American rejects – The Used – Nofx – Yellowcard – Coheed And Cambria – AFI – My Chemical Romance – Fall Out Boy – Panic! At The Disco – Paramore – Alien Ant Farm and many others..

Sabato 17.03 – Honky Tonky Seregno
>>>INGRESSO 5€ con tessera ACSI

    Guarda l’evento su Facebook

