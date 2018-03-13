Sedia Booking Family, Otis Tour e Little Italy prodly presents:

– K7s | 100 % Pop Punk from Spain

K7s are a Pop Punk band from Spain. Their sugary sweet, hook laden, power-chords, encompass elements of punk, power pop,

and garage rock. Tossing a dash of Ramones, a sprinkle of MTX, a touch of Green Day, The Queers and The Muffs into a

blender, and you’ll get where we are coming from. Punk Rock with hooks-a-plenty, lyrics that’ll stick to your Chuck Taylor soul like

street corner melted bubblegum, and a knack for writing 3 minutes songs packing way more bounce to the ounce. Go ahead and

listen, we won’t judge you for pogoing!

https://rumbarrecords.bandcamp.com/album/take-1

FFO: Screeching Weasel, The Queers, Green Day, MTX, Lookout! Records

– GOONIES | Punk Rock Local Veterans

Banda di ragazzi, attivi dal 2001, sono invecchiati insieme alla scena genovese.

A Novembre, in collaborazione con Flamingo Records, è uscito il loro ultimo disco “Connessi e Soli”.

Bpm a manetta e barzellette sui pugili.

https://gooniespunkrock.bandcamp.com/

INIZIO TASSATIVO ore 22:00

Support your local scene