DESCENDENTS: dalla coffee mug alla beer bottle

DESCENDENTS: dalla coffee mug alla beer bottle
I Descendents hanno la loro birra.
la storica punk rock band californiana ha collaborato con la birreria di San Diego Mikkeler Brewewry e ha creato Feel This, una birra artigianale che verrà presentata in questi giorni al San Diego Beer Week e sarà distribuita in ben 25 stati.

Queste le parole del gestore della birreria in questione:
“Having grown up in the punk rock and skate punk scene, it was an honor to be given the opportunity to create a beer for the Descendents to celebrate their recently released album. While doing this collaboration we got an opportunity to meet the Dark Matter boys and learn about their coffee process. Using their roasting profiles, in combination with our passion for hop-forward IPA’s, we were able to create a special beer as unique as the band.”

Il nome della birra è lo stesso di un pezzo dell’ultimo album dei Descendents, Hypercaffium Spazzinate”, uscito pochi mesi fa per Epitaph Records (qui la nostra recensione: http://www.punkadeka.it/descendents-hypercaffium-spazzinate/).



  1. Andrea Pondini Andrea Pondini ha detto:
    4 novembre 2016 alle 10:21

    Ivan Ambrogetti questa ti tocca trovarla!!

