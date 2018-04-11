DIRECT HIT!: tutto pronto per il nuovo album

DIRECT HIT!: tutto pronto per il nuovo album
Attraverso questo post i Direct Hit! hanno annunciato di aver terminato le registrazioni del nuovo album, successore di “Wasted Mind” del 2016.
Restate sintonizzati per ulteriori news.



