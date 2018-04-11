DIRECT HIT!: tutto pronto per il nuovo album

We finished tracking the new Direct Hit LP today after more than a year of writing, recording, re-imagining, re-recording, and boiling down 2+ albums worth of new material in different studios and rehearsal spaces around Wisconsin. We collaborated with more than 20 people outside our band to make it the most manic, wild-sounding record we’ve put together, and we can’t wait for you all to tell us how incredible it is. Ask us about it on tour with @lessthanjake and @facetofacemusic this month, and send a note to directhitband@gmail.com if you want us to play your venue of choice in the fall. “Fuck You Get Pumped.”

A post shared by DIRECT HIT (@directhitband) on Apr 5, 2018 at 2:50pm PDT