DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST 2017: H2O, MDC e tanti altri

Torna il Distruggi la Bassa Fest, bellissimo festival in quel di Gambulaga (Ferrara) che i prossimi 8 e 9 luglio ospiterà due leggende dell’HC mondiale: Millions of Dead Cops e H2O.
Di seguito tutti i dettagli attraverso il comunicato dei ragazzi dell’organizzazione.

Ass.Atlas Skatepark in collaborazione con Retro Vox Records & Big Hop presentano il Distruggi La Bassa Fest 2017 presso Agriturismo Ai Due Laghi di Gambulaga (Ferrara).

LA TUA VACANZA,IL TUO WEEKEND PUNK HARDCORE DI LUGLIO, IMMERSO NELLA NATURA DI FERRARA !
– Swimming lake, camping area,nature,bar,food,area distro –
IMPORTANTE : IL FESTIVAL SI SVOLGERA’ ANCHE IN CASO DI MALTEMPO,DATO CHE SAREMO COPERTI DA UN AMPIA TENSOSTRUTTURA !

LINE UP :
Sabato 8 Luglio:
Millions of Dead Cops (HC Legends fom 80’s )
+ Svetlanas
+ NoWhiteRag
+ Beelzebeat
+ Gufonero
+ Be-Ones
+ Tumulto
+ Donald Thompson
+ Confine

Domenica 9 Luglio:
H2O (NYHC legends)
+ Straight Opposition
+ Actionmen
+ Don’t Foorget
+ Shoot The White Flag
+ The Vega Brothers
+ X-State Ride

– Dj set and after show by Zaira Dj.

– Evento facebook ufficiale con info su location, biglietti, line-up e campeggio: https://www.facebook.com/events/1861105090778001/ –

Partnership by : Retro Vox Records, Big Hop, Jam Ink Tattoo Family, HORIMONO TATTOO PIERCING FINALE EMILIA (MO), Lucky Clown Tattoo, Baldo Imbiancatura (Portomaggiore), Brakeless Biciclette Ferraresi, Bar Grillo, La Cura Divina
Media partner by : Salad Days Magazine, RADIO PUNK , Chopshop Italy, Castelfidardo Hardcore Crew.

Graphic by NSGraphicart

Per info generali,banchetti distro o merch vario :
distruggilabassafest@gmail.com
333/2302998 (Francesco)



Commenti (1)

  1. Distruggi La Bassa Festival Distruggi La Bassa Festival ha detto:
    14 marzo 2017 alle 19:11

    Grazie 10000 ragazzi!!Vi si aspetta carichi e in massa !!

    Rispondi

