IMPOSSIBILI e 20BELOWS al Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3

IMPOSSIBILI e 20BELOWS al Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3
A cura di   |     |  
  1 Commento
IMPOSSIBILI e 20BELOWS al Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3

Uno dei nomi di spicco del punk rock italiano anni ’90 si aggiunge alla line up del Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3.
Stiamo parlando degli Impossibili.
Araya e soci si uniscono ai già confermati CJ Ramone & The Manges, Dan Vapid and The Cheats, Even in Blackouts, The Queers, Patsy’s Rats, Steve Adamyk Band The Windowsill.

Ma le aggiunte non finiscono qui: ecco anche i danesi 20Belows, veloci, melodici, pop punk.

 

Per tutte le info:

https://www.punkrockraduno.com
https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/
https://www.facebook.com/events/163994250870533/



Potrebbe interessarti anche...

THE VANDALS: ritorno in Italia a inizio Agosto THE VANDALS: ritorno in Italia a inizio Agosto
EVEN IN BLACKOUTS, THE WINDOWSILL e PATSY’S RATS al PUNK ROCK RADUNO VOL.3 EVEN IN BLACKOUTS, THE WINDOWSILL e PATSY’S RATS al PUNK ROCK RADUNO VOL.3
RED CITY RADIO in Italia a fine Giugno RED CITY RADIO in Italia a fine Giugno
LESS THAN JAKE in Italia a Giugno per due date LESS THAN JAKE in Italia a Giugno per due date

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

THE VANDALS: ritorno in Italia a inizio Agosto
THE VANDALS: ritorno in Italia a inizio Agosto
EVEN IN BLACKOUTS, THE WINDOWSILL e PATSY’S RATS al PUNK ROCK RADUNO VOL.3
EVEN IN BLACKOUTS, THE WINDOWSILL e PATSY’S RATS al PUNK ROCK RADUNO VOL.3
RED CITY RADIO in Italia a fine Giugno
RED CITY RADIO in Italia a fine Giugno
LESS THAN JAKE in Italia a Giugno per due date
LESS THAN JAKE in Italia a Giugno per due date

Commenti (1)

  1. Roberto Scappini ha detto:
    5 aprile 2018 alle 21:13

    E DOMANI SERA VENERDI 6 APRILE SUONERANNO IN ROCK’N’ROLL MILANO

    Rispondi

Cosa ne pensi?   ...Scrivi il tuo commento!

Per scrivere un commento puoi:
effettuare il Login o registrarti
 
o compila i seguenti campi: