IMPOSSIBILI e 20BELOWS al Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3

Uno dei nomi di spicco del punk rock italiano anni ’90 si aggiunge alla line up del Punk Rock Raduno Vol.3.

Stiamo parlando degli Impossibili.

Araya e soci si uniscono ai già confermati CJ Ramone & The Manges, Dan Vapid and The Cheats, Even in Blackouts, The Queers, Patsy’s Rats, Steve Adamyk Band e The Windowsill.

Ma le aggiunte non finiscono qui: ecco anche i danesi 20Belows, veloci, melodici, pop punk.

Per tutte le info:

https://www.punkrockraduno.com

https://www.facebook.com/punkrockraduno/

https://www.facebook.com/events/163994250870533/