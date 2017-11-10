Gli SVETLANAS annullano il tour USA

La punk band Svetlanas è stata costretta ad annullare il tour negli USA.

Qui sotto il comunicato.

La redazione di punkadeka esprime solidarietà e supporto agli Svetlanas: NAZI PUNK FUCK OFF!

WE DON’T TOLLERATE NAZI PEOPLE AT ANY SVETLANAS SHOW.

For this reason we just cancelled tonight show at Jewel Night Club in Manchester, NH.

Any venue’s owner / promoter hosting a punk show it’s fully responsible for the presence of people wearing nazi symbols of any kind and any band should take a position. We did it.