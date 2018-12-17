GROEZROCK 2019: altri nomi aggiunti

GROEZROCK 2019: altri nomi aggiunti
GROEZROCK 2019: altri nomi aggiunti

Good Riddance, Teenage Bottlerocket, Samiam, Dog Eat Dog, Marky Ramone, Dave Houe.
Sono solo alcuni dei nomi aggiunti alla line up del Groezrock, bellissimo festival belga che si terrà i prossimi 26 e 27 aprile a Meerhout.
Ricordiamo che la line up prevede già gli headliners Jawbreaker e Dropkick Murphys, oltre che Millencolin, Comeback Kid, Bowling For Soup, Mest e tanti tanti altri.
E i nomi non sono finiti qui…

Per tutte le info su biglietti, location, line up:
https://www.facebook.com/groezrock/
https://www.groezrock.be/



