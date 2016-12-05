Punkadeka.it

HI-STANDARD: “Vintage and New, Gift Shits” fuori il 7 dicembre

HI-STANDARD: "Vintage and New, Gift Shits" fuori il 7 dicembre
Un ritorno che molti di noi stavano aspettando da anni: il 7 dicembre prossimo uscirà “Vintage and New, Gift Shits”, il nuovo Ep dei giappponesi Hi-Standard (Pizza of Death Records), band con un passato sotto Fat Wreck Chords.

Si tratta del secono Ep in pochi mesi: “Another Starting Line” infatti è uscito i primi di ottobre, sempre per Pizza of Death Records.
Vintage and New, Gift Shits” conterrà 4 cover: I Get Around (The Beach Boys), You Can’t Hurry Love (The Supremes), Money Changes Everything (Cyndi Lauper) e Happy Xmas (War Is Over) (John Lennon).



