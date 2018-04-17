JAWBREAKER: nuovo album in arrivo

Dopo mesi di anticipazioni e rumors, Blake Schwarzenbach esce allo scoperto: ci sarà un nuovo album dei Jawbreaker.

Queste le sue parole durante una trasmissione radiofonica:

“Our summer is just gonna be trying to write, jam. What we really wanna do is just riff out and see what comes. I’m spending the next month writing at home, and then we’re gonna converge in San Francisco and go in a studio and see what happens.” E ancora: “It’s for our own excitement. We can’t keep playing these same songs. I mean, they’re wonderful for people who have not seen it — we’re lucky there are people that wanna see it — but we need some new songs to make it exciting.”

Ascoltate qui l’intervista completa:

http://www.goingofftrack.com/2018/03/28/live-knitting-factory/

Arriverà dunque il successore di “Dare You”, datato addirittura 1995.