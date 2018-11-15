LEFTOVER CRACK: raccolta fuori per Fat Wreck Chords

LEFTOVER CRACK: raccolta fuori per Fat Wreck Chords
LEFTOVER CRACK: raccolta fuori per Fat Wreck Chords

Si intitola “Leftover Leftover Crack: The E-Sides and F-Sides” la raccolta dei newyorchesi Leftover Crack.
Il doppio album uscirà per Fat Wreck Chords il prossimo 30 novembre e conterrà ben 30 tracce, tra le quali assolute novità, demo session e rarità assolute.

Questa la tracklist:

1:Intro (Rock the 40 Oz.)
2:Jesus Has a Place 4 Me
3:Nazi White Trash
4:S.T.I. (Stop The Insanity)
5:Muppet Namblin’
6:The Good, The Bad and the LOC
7:Crack City Rockers
8:Outro (Rock the 40 Oz.)
9:Super Tuesday
10:Intro (Crack Rock Steady 7)
11:Heroin or Suicide?
12:Nobody is Free
13:Drug Song
14:So Ya Wanna Be a Cop?
15:Look Who’s Talking Now!
16:Muppet Namblin’ (w/ Distillers)
17:Genocidal Tendencies
18:Baby-Punchers
19:… And Out Comes the N-Bomb
20:World War 4
21:Life Causes Cancer
22:Supermarket Song
23:Gay Rude Boys Unite (Instrumental ’99)
24:Reason for Existence
25:The Lie of Luck
26:Land Down Under
27:Banned in P.C.
28:Infested (The Lindane Conspiracy Part I)
29:Fuck World Trade
30:Apple Pie and Police State



