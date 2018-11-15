LEFTOVER CRACK: raccolta fuori per Fat Wreck Chords
Si intitola “Leftover Leftover Crack: The E-Sides and F-Sides” la raccolta dei newyorchesi Leftover Crack.
Il doppio album uscirà per Fat Wreck Chords il prossimo 30 novembre e conterrà ben 30 tracce, tra le quali assolute novità, demo session e rarità assolute.
Questa la tracklist:
|1:
|Intro (Rock the 40 Oz.)
|2:
|Jesus Has a Place 4 Me
|3:
|Nazi White Trash
|4:
|S.T.I. (Stop The Insanity)
|5:
|Muppet Namblin’
|6:
|The Good, The Bad and the LOC
|7:
|Crack City Rockers
|8:
|Outro (Rock the 40 Oz.)
|9:
|Super Tuesday
|10:
|Intro (Crack Rock Steady 7)
|11:
|Heroin or Suicide?
|12:
|Nobody is Free
|13:
|Drug Song
|14:
|So Ya Wanna Be a Cop?
|15:
|Look Who’s Talking Now!
|16:
|Muppet Namblin’ (w/ Distillers)
|17:
|Genocidal Tendencies
|18:
|Baby-Punchers
|19:
|… And Out Comes the N-Bomb
|20:
|World War 4
|21:
|Life Causes Cancer
|22:
|Supermarket Song
|23:
|Gay Rude Boys Unite (Instrumental ’99)
|24:
|Reason for Existence
|25:
|The Lie of Luck
|26:
|Land Down Under
|27:
|Banned in P.C.
|28:
|Infested (The Lindane Conspiracy Part I)
|29:
|Fuck World Trade
|30:
|Apple Pie and Police State