MADBALL: nuovo album a metà giugno

Uscirà il prossimo 15 giugno il nuovo album dei Madball “For The Cause”.

L’album, che uscirà per Nuclear Blast Records, è stato prodotto da Tim Armstrong dei Rancid (il quale apparirà anche come guest).

Queste le parole del frontman Freddy Cricien:

“We are beyond excited to finally drop ‘For The Cause’!! To say we’re happy with the end result is an understatement! This record accurately defines the current state of our band… our sound, our state of mind, our ambitions, our flaws, and our attitude!

Tim and us go way back, he’s an old friend and super talented guy… across the board! A legend in his own right. He invited us to come record with him and it all fell into place very organically. He’s respected our band from day one and was excited to be a part of this. We’re honored to have him on board.

It’s truly an honor to have Ice-T on our record! I grew up on his music from his early hip hop stuff till now. He’s an iconic figure but also a ‘class ac’, you don’t always get both at once. Ice has a great respect for NYHC and Madball, means the world. This was meant to happen…. real recognizes real.”