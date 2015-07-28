New album per i LEFTOVER CRACK – Constructs of the State

Vi abbiamo assillato su questo benedetto nuovo lavoro dei Leftover Crack, beh, sembra proprio di essere arrivati al dunque, infatti in un post su Twitter diretto a Punknews, il frontman Scott Sturgeon, ha rilasciato alcuni dettagli sul nuovo album. LP si intitolerà “Constructs of the State” e sarà rilasciato il 30 ottobre 2015, via Fat Wreck Chords.

Alcuni post fa Sturgeon, ha affermato che l’album, almeno per quanto riguarda la parte audio, è terminata, presumibilmente staranno lavorando alla fase di mixagio e masterizzazione. Molti inoltre, i musicisti ospiti che sono stati coinvolti nella sessione di registrazione dell’album, da Penny Rimbaud dei Crass, a Jesse Michaels, Mischief Brew, Bouncing Souls e All Turn Up.

Non se ne conosce ancora il motivo, ma la label non è stata ufficialmente annunciata, comunque vada la band sarà sulla prossima compilation di madre Fat Wreck Chords, Fat Music Vol 8: Going Nowhere Fat.

Troppi misteri aleggiano su questo nuovo lavoro dei Leftover Crack…spero solo che ne sia valsa la pena, non oso immaginare…se l’album dovesse far cagare!!! Ripetere il successo di Mediocre Generica o di Fuck World Trade…un bel fardello da portarsi sulle spalle…anche se non vedo l’ora di ascoltarlo…!!!!