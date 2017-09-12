THE BOMBPOPS VIDEO e TOUR
The Bombpops annunciano oggi le date del tour europeo che toccherà anche l’italia… e ci regalano un nuovo video , visibile di seguito!
|09/29/17
|Savona, Italy
|Beer Room
|10/02/17
|Zürich, Switzerland
|Hafenkneipe
|10/03/17
|Mannheim, Germany
|Kurzbar
|10/04/17
|Düsseldorf, Germany
|Pitcher
|10/05/17
|Mechelen, Belgium
|Kamikaze
|10/06/17
|Saint Gallen, Switzerland
|Grabenhalle
|10/07/17
|Montbeliard, France
|Atelier des Moles
|10/08/17
|Paris, France
|Mecanique Ondulatoire
|10/09/17
|Norwich, UK
|The Owl Sanctuary
|10/10/17
|Grimsby, UK
|Yardbirds
|w/ The Murderburgers, The Spoilers
|10/11/17
|Northwich, UK
|Salty Dog
|10/12/17
|Derby, UK
|Hairy Dog
|10/13/17
|Stafford, UK
|Redrum
|10/14/17
|Redditch, UK
|The Railway Inn
|10/15/17
|London, UK
|New Cross Inn
|10/16/17
|Namur, Belgium
|Le Temple
|10/18/17
|Bassano del Grappa, Italy
|Luca’s Bar
|10/19/17
|Milan, Italy
|Spazio Ligera
|10/20/17
|Treviso, Italy
|Home Rock Bar
|10/21/17
|Timelkam, Austria
|Gei
|10/22/17
|Munchen, Germany
|Rumours
|w/ Cock Dylan
|10/26/17
|Tampa, FL
|Crowbar @ 12:10 AM (really early Thursday!!!)
|Pre-Fest in Ybor
|10/28/17
|Gainesville, FL
|High Dive @ 8:20 PM
|The Fest
