THE BOMBPOPS VIDEO e TOUR

The Bombpops annunciano oggi le date del tour europeo che toccherà anche l’italia… e ci regalano un nuovo video , visibile di seguito!

 

09/29/17Savona, ItalyBeer Room
10/02/17Zürich, SwitzerlandHafenkneipeBUY
10/03/17Mannheim, GermanyKurzbarBUY
10/04/17Düsseldorf, GermanyPitcherBUY
10/05/17Mechelen, BelgiumKamikaze
10/06/17Saint Gallen, SwitzerlandGrabenhalle
10/07/17Montbeliard, FranceAtelier des MolesBUY
10/08/17Paris, FranceMecanique Ondulatoire
10/09/17Norwich, UKThe Owl SanctuaryBUY
10/10/17Grimsby, UKYardbirdsw/ The Murderburgers, The SpoilersBUY
10/11/17Northwich, UKSalty DogBUY
10/12/17Derby, UKHairy DogBUY
10/13/17Stafford, UKRedrumBUY
10/14/17Redditch, UKThe Railway Inn
10/15/17London, UKNew Cross InnBUY
10/16/17Namur, BelgiumLe TempleBUY
10/18/17Bassano del Grappa, ItalyLuca’s Bar
10/19/17Milan, ItalySpazio Ligera
10/20/17Treviso, ItalyHome Rock Bar
10/21/17Timelkam, AustriaGei
10/22/17Munchen, GermanyRumoursw/ Cock DylanBUY
10/26/17Tampa, FLCrowbar @ 12:10 AM (really early Thursday!!!)Pre-Fest in YborBUY
10/28/17Gainesville, FLHigh Dive @ 8:20 PMThe Fest

 


