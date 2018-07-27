Nuove aggiunte per gli INCONSAPEVOOLE DAYS 2018

Dopo The Lillingtons e F.O.D. ecco altri 5 nomi che saranno presenti alla due giorni degli Inconsapevole Days, bellissimo festival dell’etichetta indipendente Inconsapevole Records che si terrà a Livorno i prossimi 10 e 11 agosto.
Ma passiamo ai nomi:
7Years (punk-hardcore da Livorno), Yotam Ben Horim (Useless ID), The Chromosomes (punk rock da Livorno), Mike Neograff (Francia) e Pyker Lachiver (Francia).

     

          

Questa la line up:

Venerdi 10 agosto:
THE LILLINGTONS
Yotam Be-Horin
The Chromosomes
Mike Neograf
Pyker Lachiver
+ TBA

Sanato 11 agosto:
F.O.D.
7Years
+ T.B.A.

Ricordiamo che il festival sarà, come sempre, a ingresso gratuito.

Per tutte le info:
http://www.inconsapevolerecords.com
https://www.facebook.com/events/164437967540847/
https://www.facebook.com/inconsapevolerecords/



