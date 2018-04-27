Nuovo album per gli STREET DOGS

Eccola la notizia che molti di noi stavano aspettando: gli Street Dogs stanno tornando con un nuovo, attesissimo, album.

“Stand For Something or Die For Nothing” uscirà il 22 aprile prossimo per Cetury Media: “The dumbing down of America is a reason to write songs in 2018. The theme is wake the fuck up and the working class needs to unite across all colors, creeds, nationalities, genders and realize that we are being pitted against each other by snake oil salesmen and autocrats. Punk, to me, is people living how they want to not how they are told to“: queste le parole del frontman Mike McColgan (ex Dropkick Murphys).

Questa la tracklist:

Stand For Something Or Die For Nothing

Other Ones

The Comeback Zone

Angels Calling (feat. Slain)

These Ain’t The Old Days

Working Class Heroes

Lest We Forget

The Round Up

Mary On Believer Street

Never Above You, Never Below You

Torn And Frayed