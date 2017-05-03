Nuovo album per i Rancid!
Nuovo album per i veterani del punk rock, i Rancid!
La band di Berkeley ha sfornato un nuovo album, Trouble Maker, in uscita il 9 giugno per la Hellcat Records!
STAY TUNED!
01 Track Fast
02 Ghost of a Chance
03 Telegraph Avenue
04 An Intimate Close Up of a Street Punk Trouble Maker
05 Where I’m Going
06 Buddy
07 Farewell Lola Blue
08 All American Neighborhood
09 Bovver Rock and Roll
10 Make It Out Alive
11 Molly Make Up Your Mind
12 I Got Them Blues Again
13 Beauty of the Pool Hall
14 Say Goodbye to Our Heroes
15 I Kept a Promise
16 Cold Cold Blood
17 This is Not the End
18 We Arrived On Time (Bonus Track)
19 Go On Rise Up (Bonus Track)
Condividi questa pagina!
TUTTI A MONZA!!!!! ?????
Groezrock raduno <3
Stan diventando gonfi ma non mollano un cazzo!!