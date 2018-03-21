PENNYWISE: nuovo album e title track in streaming

I Pennywise stanno cominciando a comunicare al mondo i dettagli del nuovo album “Never Gonna Die”.

L’ultima fatica di Jim Lindberg e soci uscirà il 20 Aprile prossimo per Epitaph Records: queste le parole del frontman: “The goal of the song is to try and get young people to finally say enough, and that the system isn’t working. It’s going to take a massive evolutionary shift in consciousness to change it, starting with the youth, because unless we do, we’ll just have more of the same carnage we’ve seen happening all over the world reincarnated with every new generation”.

Qui sotto potete ascoltare il primo pezzo estratto, ovvero la potentissima title track.

Ricordiamo che questa estate i Pennywise saranno in Italia per due date in compagnia di Sick of It All, A Wilhelm Scream e Iron Reagan:

03 Luglio, Spiaggia Beky Bay, Bellaria Igea-Marina (Rimini)

04 Luglio, Carroponte, Sesto San Giovanni, Milano