Punk Goes Acoustic: è uscita la terza compilation!

PGA: in cosa consiste?

Il progetto è targato Andrea Rock (Virgin Radio) e si chiama Punk Goes Acoustic: si tratta di cover acustiche di pezzi punk interpretate da più di 120 musicisti! La compilation di quest’anno, uscita per la Rude Records, si intitola If The Kids Are United.

L’album è DIY, ovvero completamente autoprodotto dagli stessi partecipanti che hanno deciso di non far partire campagne per finanziare il progetto. Il ricavato sarà devoluto all’associazione ONLUS “L’isola che non c’è”, il cui fine è insegnare musica ai ragazzi disabili gratuitamente.

Di seguito il link per l’ascolto/acquisto: http://smarturl.it/IfTheKidsAreUnited



IMPERDIBILE!!!

TRACKLIST

Giò Sada – Total Bummer (NOFX)

The Sun – I Want You Bad (The Offspring)

Finley – Anarchy In The UK (Sex Pistols)

Jaselli – The Passenger (Iggy Pop)

Andrea Rock – This Could Be Love (Alkaline Trio)

Shandon – She Loves Me (Descendents)

Ketty Passa Feat. The Clan – If I Ever Leave This World Alive (Flogging Molly)

The Dropkills – Scream (Misfits)

Garage Orchestra Feat. Andrea Rock – Ruby Soho Olympia WA Red Hot Moon (Rancid)

Lags – I’m So Tired (Fugazi)

The Crooks – 21st Century Digital Boy (Bad Religion)

Gab De La Vega – Never Talking To You Again (Husker Du)

DUFF – We Threw Gasoline On The Fire And Now We Have Stumps For Arms And No Eyebrows (NOFX)

Veronal – Time Bomb (Rancid)

Wardogs – She Talks To Rainbows (Ramones)

Bock And The Sailors – The Impression That I Get (The Mighty Mighty Bosstones)

Lights Out – I Know, Huh (The Vandals)

The Clan – You’re Gonna Go Far, Kid (The Offspring)

Damien McFly Feat. Riverbros – What’s My Age Again (Blink 182)

Infiltrados – As Wicked (Rancid)

L’Invasione Degli Omini Verdi – Zeta Reticoli (Meganoidi)

Totale Apatia – Swing Life Away (Rise Against)

Camera d’Ascolto – Ain’t It Fun (Paramore)

Killibilli – God Save The Queen (Sex Pistols)

Luca Morelli – Bro Hymn (Pennywise)