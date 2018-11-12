RAMONES: video inedito on-line

RAMONES: video inedito on-line
A cura di   |     |  
  Scrivi un commento!
RAMONES: video inedito on-line

La punk band più famosa del mondo non è morta: èstato rinvenuto il video di I’m Against It dei Ramones, pezzo contenuto nel quarto album della seminale band di New York “Road To Ruin”.
A farci presente di ciò il sito LouderSound.com che ha commentato il ritrovamento con queste parole:

“During research for the [Road To Ruin] re-release, a 16mm film canister was found in a record company vault. Inside the tin, which hadn’t been opened in 40 years, was a previously unseen live music video of the band performing. The performance was presumably shot at the same session as the video for Don’t Come Close, another song from Road to Ruin, but never released”.

Qui sotto il video.



Potrebbe interessarti anche...

RAMONES: deluxe edidion di “Road To Ruin” RAMONES: deluxe edidion di “Road To Ruin”
Intervista ad Andrea Rock Intervista ad Andrea Rock
Nuovo video per CJ RAMONE Nuovo video per CJ RAMONE
I Wardogs nominati ai Detroit Vinyl Awards I Wardogs nominati ai Detroit Vinyl Awards

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

RAMONES: deluxe edidion di “Road To Ruin”
RAMONES: deluxe edidion di “Road To Ruin”
Intervista ad Andrea Rock
Intervista ad Andrea Rock
Nuovo video per CJ RAMONE
Nuovo video per CJ RAMONE
I Wardogs nominati ai Detroit Vinyl Awards
I Wardogs nominati ai Detroit Vinyl Awards

Cosa ne pensi?   ...Scrivi il tuo commento!

Per scrivere un commento puoi:
effettuare il Login o registrarti
 
o compila i seguenti campi: