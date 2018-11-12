RAMONES: video inedito on-line

La punk band più famosa del mondo non è morta: èstato rinvenuto il video di I’m Against It dei Ramones, pezzo contenuto nel quarto album della seminale band di New York “Road To Ruin”.

A farci presente di ciò il sito LouderSound.com che ha commentato il ritrovamento con queste parole:

“During research for the [Road To Ruin] re-release, a 16mm film canister was found in a record company vault. Inside the tin, which hadn’t been opened in 40 years, was a previously unseen live music video of the band performing. The performance was presumably shot at the same session as the video for Don’t Come Close, another song from Road to Ruin, but never released”.

Qui sotto il video.