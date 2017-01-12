Si sciolgono i POISON IDEA

I Poison Idea si sciolgono.

La storica hardcore band di Portland nata nel 1980 ha annunciato lo scioglimento attraverso un post pubblicato sulla pagina facebook ufficiale.

Qui sotto le parole dei Poison Idea:

“This is an OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. We’ve told our friends, talked with promoters, announced it at the last show, but I guess we have to do this to make it “official”. POISON IDEA is pulling the plug on the life support system that keeps the band side alive. Ya can’t kill the spirit. But as of Jan. 1, 2017, POISON IDEA is no longer a band. We’re going to keep working with TKO/Cascade to rerelease the old catalog and we have stuff that was never let out of the can, that will probably be released. THANK YOU FOR THE 35(!) YEARS WORTH OF MEMORIES. STAY TRUE, STAY FREE. CHEERS.”

L’ulimo album dei Poison Idea, “Confuse & Conquer”, risale al 2015.