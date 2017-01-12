Punkadeka.it

Si sciolgono i POISON IDEA

Si sciolgono i POISON IDEA
A cura di   |     |  
  1 Commento

I Poison Idea si sciolgono.
La storica hardcore band di Portland nata nel 1980 ha annunciato lo scioglimento attraverso un post pubblicato sulla pagina facebook ufficiale.
Qui sotto le parole dei Poison Idea:

“This is an OFFICIAL ANNOUNCEMENT. We’ve told our friends, talked with promoters, announced it at the last show, but I guess we have to do this to make it “official”. POISON IDEA is pulling the plug on the life support system that keeps the band side alive. Ya can’t kill the spirit. But as of Jan. 1, 2017, POISON IDEA is no longer a band. We’re going to keep working with TKO/Cascade to rerelease the old catalog and we have stuff that was never let out of the can, that will probably be released. THANK YOU FOR THE 35(!) YEARS WORTH OF MEMORIES. STAY TRUE, STAY FREE. CHEERS.”

L’ulimo album dei Poison Idea, “Confuse & Conquer”, risale al 2015.



Potrebbe interessarti anche...

DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST Vol.1 DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST Vol.1
POISON IDEA: “BOG” anteprima di Confuse & Conquer POISON IDEA: “BOG” anteprima di Confuse & Conquer
I leggendari POISON IDEA annunciano il nuovo album I leggendari POISON IDEA annunciano il nuovo album

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST Vol.1
DISTRUGGI LA BASSA FEST Vol.1
POISON IDEA: “BOG” anteprima di Confuse & Conquer
POISON IDEA: “BOG” anteprima di Confuse & Conquer
I leggendari POISON IDEA annunciano il nuovo album
I leggendari POISON IDEA annunciano il nuovo album
Condividi questa pagina!  

Commenti (1)

  1. Alessandro Luberti Alessandro Luberti ha detto:
    12 gennaio 2017 alle 21:26

    te credo, co sto callo

    Rispondi

Cosa ne pensi?   ...Scrivi il tuo commento!

Per scrivere un commento puoi:
effettuare il Login o registrarti
 
oppure   Accedi con facebook
o compila i seguenti campi:





Aggiungi un’immagine al tuo commento >