Split tra RANCID e MURPHY’S LAW

Due leggende di East e West Coast hanno rilasciato uno split: stiamo parlando dei californiani Rancid e dei newyorchesi Murphy’s Law.
Lo split contiene un pezzo per band ed è uscito per Pitchfork Label sotto forma di 7″ splatter che potete accaparrarvi qui: https://www.allinmerch.com/product/PITCHFORK-MURPHYS-LAW-RANCID-SPLIT-7IN.html

Questa la tracklist:

Lato A:
Rancid: We’re Gonna Figure It Out

Lato B:
Murphy’s Law: Just One Beer

L’ultimo lavoro di Tim Armstrong e soci, “Trouble Maker”, è uscito lo scorso anno per Hellcat Records (qui la nostra recensione: http://www.punkadeka.it/rancid-trouble-maker/), mentre l’ultimo album dei Murphy’s Law, “Covered”, è datato addirittura 2005 ed è uscito per NYHC Tattoos Records.



