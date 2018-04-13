THE MIGHTY MIGHTY BOSSTONES: annuncio del nuovo album

The Mighty Mighty BossToneS and I are extremely amped about the upcoming shows. We’ve been enjoying the time we’ve been spending together working on the tenth full-length BossToneS release, WHILE WE’RE AT IT so it seemed like a good idea to roll on out and into some live action BossToneS good fun.

Con queste parole Dicky Barret, leader dei Mighty Mighty Bosstones, ha annunciato l’uscita di un nuovo album intitolato “While We’re At It”.

Non siamo a conoscenza di ulteriori dettagli, restate sintonizzati.

L’ultimo album della leggendaria ska-core band di Boston, “The Magic of Youth”, è datato addirittura 2011.