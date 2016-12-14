Punkadeka.it

Nuovo video per gli AFI: “White Offerings”

Nuovo video per gli AFI: “White Offerings”
A cura di   |     |  
  1 Commento

I Californiani AFI hanno rilasciato un nuovo video musicale “White Offerings”, traccia proveniente dall’ultimo album AFI (The Blood Album). Una bomba di video, visivamente stimolante, che vi lascerà costretti a godere. Non aggiungo altro, basta guardare per credere!

Una curiosità sul tema dell’album, il chitarrista Jade Puget ha dichiarato:

Originally, we wanted just have it self-titled because it’s been 10 records and AFI has never had a self-titled record. But because the album artwork has these three blood drops on the front, we just started calling it The Blood Album. So people started thinking it was the actual title, and because we didn’t want to confuse anyone, we made it official.

È possibile guardare il video qui di seguito.

AFI (The Blood album) uscirà il 27 aprile 2017 e sarà il primo album in studio della band dopo quasi quattro anni, dall’uscita di Burials nel 2013.



Potrebbe interessarti anche...

AFI nuovo album in uscita a gennaio – “AFI (The Blood Album)” AFI nuovo album in uscita a gennaio – “AFI (The Blood Album)”
Membri di AFI e NO DOUBT formano una nuova band Membri di AFI e NO DOUBT formano una nuova band
Ecco gli XTRMST: straight edge hardcore band con membri degli AFI Ecco gli XTRMST: straight edge hardcore band con membri degli AFI
17 Crimes: il nuovo singolo degli AFI in arrivo 17 Crimes: il nuovo singolo degli AFI in arrivo

Potrebbe interessarti anche...

AFI nuovo album in uscita a gennaio – “AFI (The Blood Album)”
AFI nuovo album in uscita a gennaio – “AFI (The Blood Album)”
Membri di AFI e NO DOUBT formano una nuova band
Membri di AFI e NO DOUBT formano una nuova band
Ecco gli XTRMST: straight edge hardcore band con membri degli AFI
Ecco gli XTRMST: straight edge hardcore band con membri degli AFI
17 Crimes: il nuovo singolo degli AFI in arrivo
17 Crimes: il nuovo singolo degli AFI in arrivo
Condividi questa pagina!  

Commenti (1)

  1. Marco Slimer Grasselli Marco Slimer Grasselli ha detto:
    14 dicembre 2016 alle 19:13

    È dal 2003 che non fanno qualcosa di decente ????

    Rispondi

Cosa ne pensi?   ...Scrivi il tuo commento!

Per scrivere un commento puoi:
effettuare il Login o registrarti
 
oppure   Accedi con facebook
o compila i seguenti campi:





Aggiungi un’immagine al tuo commento >