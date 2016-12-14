Nuovo video per gli AFI: “White Offerings”

I Californiani AFI hanno rilasciato un nuovo video musicale “White Offerings”, traccia proveniente dall’ultimo album AFI (The Blood Album). Una bomba di video, visivamente stimolante, che vi lascerà costretti a godere. Non aggiungo altro, basta guardare per credere!

Una curiosità sul tema dell’album, il chitarrista Jade Puget ha dichiarato:

Originally, we wanted just have it self-titled because it’s been 10 records and AFI has never had a self-titled record. But because the album artwork has these three blood drops on the front, we just started calling it The Blood Album. So people started thinking it was the actual title, and because we didn’t want to confuse anyone, we made it official.