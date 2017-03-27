Nuovo video per i NO MORE LIES su Hardcore Worldwide
BOOOOM! Video bomba per i romani NO MORE LIES!!!
Album “FUORI DAL CORO”
Recorded and Mixed @ HighWathertz Studio
by Luciano “Gux” Robibaro
Master @ RockWood Studio in July 2016
by Luciano “Gux” Robibaro and Gianluca Campagnaro
g.u.c.s.lucrolab@gmail.com
https://soundcloud.com/highwathertzst
Music & Lyrics by NML
nomoreliesspqrhc@gmail.com
L-Y-R-I-C-S: CONDANNATO A VITA
Scorre veloce la mia vita
Sempre fuori tempo
Seguo solo il mio cammino
La mia strada è già scritta
La mia gente e poco altro
Questo è quello che io voglio
Tatuaggi e concerti
Amici pochi ma sinceri
Sono loro la mia famiglia
PRIGIONIERO DI ME STESSO FINE PENA MAI
SENZA ALCUNA COLPA CONDANNATO A VITA
Tu mi guardi e non capisci
Tu che giudichi il diverso
Non sai niente nulla di noi
Il mio disprezzo è solo per te
Troppe regole non fanno per me
Io rifiuto la tua società
Non rinnego la mia identità
Tengo stretta la mia fede
PRIGIONIERO DI ME STESSO FINE PENA MAI
SENZA ALCUNA COLPA CONDANNATO A VITA.
CONDEMNED TO LIFE
My life runs fast
Always out of time
I follow only my own path
My way has already been written
My people and not very much more
This is what I want
Tattoos and gigs
Friends: few but sincere
They are my family
PRISONER OF MYSELF, LIFE SENTENCE
WITHOUT ANY GUILT, CONDEMNED TO LIFE
You stare at me and you don’t understand
You the one who judges who’s different
You know nothing about us
My contempt is only for you
Too many rules are not for me
I refuse your society
I don’t deny my identity
I hold onto my faith
PRISONER OF MYSELF, LIFE SENTENCE
WITHOUT ANY GUILT, CONDEMNED TO LIFE.