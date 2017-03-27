Nuovo video per i NO MORE LIES su Hardcore Worldwide

BOOOOM! Video bomba per i romani NO MORE LIES!!!

Album “FUORI DAL CORO”

Recorded and Mixed @ HighWathertz Studio

by Luciano “Gux” Robibaro

Master @ RockWood Studio in July 2016

by Luciano “Gux” Robibaro and Gianluca Campagnaro

Music & Lyrics by NML

L-Y-R-I-C-S: CONDANNATO A VITA

Scorre veloce la mia vita

Sempre fuori tempo

Seguo solo il mio cammino

La mia strada è già scritta

La mia gente e poco altro

Questo è quello che io voglio

Tatuaggi e concerti

Amici pochi ma sinceri

Sono loro la mia famiglia

PRIGIONIERO DI ME STESSO FINE PENA MAI

SENZA ALCUNA COLPA CONDANNATO A VITA

Tu mi guardi e non capisci

Tu che giudichi il diverso

Non sai niente nulla di noi

Il mio disprezzo è solo per te

Troppe regole non fanno per me

Io rifiuto la tua società

Non rinnego la mia identità

Tengo stretta la mia fede

PRIGIONIERO DI ME STESSO FINE PENA MAI

SENZA ALCUNA COLPA CONDANNATO A VITA.

CONDEMNED TO LIFE

My life runs fast

Always out of time

I follow only my own path

My way has already been written

My people and not very much more

This is what I want

Tattoos and gigs

Friends: few but sincere

They are my family

PRISONER OF MYSELF, LIFE SENTENCE

WITHOUT ANY GUILT, CONDEMNED TO LIFE

You stare at me and you don’t understand

You the one who judges who’s different

You know nothing about us

My contempt is only for you

Too many rules are not for me

I refuse your society

I don’t deny my identity

I hold onto my faith

PRISONER OF MYSELF, LIFE SENTENCE

WITHOUT ANY GUILT, CONDEMNED TO LIFE.