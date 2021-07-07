43 tracce tributo ai Fugazi!

La Ripcord Records, con l’autorizzazione della Dischord Records di Ian Mackaye, farà uscire un doppio CD (ma ovviamente c’è anche la versione digitale) tributo ai Fugazi. “Silence is a Dangerous Sound” vedrà la partecipazione di band Punk, spaziando dall’Emo, all’Hardcore e al Post-Hardcore “fugaziano”. Tutti i profitti di vendita di questo lavoro andranno alla “Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland”. Sotto trovate la tracklist completa.
CD ONE
1 Authority Zero – Bad Mouth
2 The Darling Fire – Reclamation
3 Dowsing – KYEO
4 Belvedere – Styrofoam
5 The Last Gang – Blueprint
6 Shai Hulud – Great Cop
7 Crazy Arm – Epic Problem
8 Batteries – Target
9 Teenage Halloween – Reprovisional
10 La Dispute – Strangelight
11 Tsunami Bomb – Walken’s Syndrome
12 Taking Meds – Burning
13 USA Nails – Caustic Acrostic
14 Haggard Cat – Life and Limb
15 Direct Hit – Burning Too
16 Pet Symmetry – Public Witness Program
17 Glass Bones – Place Position
18 Chamberlain – Runaway Return
19 Viva Belgrado – Repeater
20 Frauds – Cashout
21 Seas, Starry – Brendan #1
22 Couch Slut – Full Disclosure
CD TWO
1 Failure – Waiting Room
2 Nathan Gray – Bed For The Scraping
3 GILT – No Surprise
4 Swain – The Argument
5 The Hostiles – Turnover
6 This Is Hell – Sieve-Fisted Find
7 Into It. Over It. – Instrument
8 LIFE – And The Same
9 Big Ups – Do You Like Me
10 ZAO – Guilford Fall
11 Jonah Matranga – Suggestion
12 Heart Attack Man – Bulldog Front
13 Sounds Of Swami – Merchandise
14 ST Manville – Long Division
15 Bodega – Provisional
16 Braidedveins – Oh
17 Stormo{O} – Break
18 Wojtek – Fell, Destroyed
19 West Thebarton – Margin Walker
20 Snapped Ankles – Give Me The Cure
21 Before Stories – Dear Justice Letter