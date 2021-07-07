43 tracce tributo ai Fugazi!

La Ripcord Records, con l’autorizzazione della Dischord Records di Ian Mackaye, farà uscire un doppio CD (ma ovviamente c’è anche la versione digitale) tributo ai Fugazi. “Silence is a Dangerous Sound” vedrà la partecipazione di band Punk, spaziando dall’Emo, all’Hardcore e al Post-Hardcore “fugaziano”. Tutti i profitti di vendita di questo lavoro andranno alla “Tribe Animal Sanctuary Scotland”. Sotto trovate la tracklist completa.

CD ONE

1 Authority Zero – Bad Mouth

2 The Darling Fire – Reclamation

3 Dowsing – KYEO

4 Belvedere – Styrofoam

5 The Last Gang – Blueprint

6 Shai Hulud – Great Cop

7 Crazy Arm – Epic Problem

8 Batteries – Target

9 Teenage Halloween – Reprovisional

10 La Dispute – Strangelight

11 Tsunami Bomb – Walken’s Syndrome

12 Taking Meds – Burning

13 USA Nails – Caustic Acrostic

14 Haggard Cat – Life and Limb

15 Direct Hit – Burning Too

16 Pet Symmetry – Public Witness Program

17 Glass Bones – Place Position

18 Chamberlain – Runaway Return

19 Viva Belgrado – Repeater

20 Frauds – Cashout

21 Seas, Starry – Brendan #1

22 Couch Slut – Full Disclosure

CD TWO

1 Failure – Waiting Room

2 Nathan Gray – Bed For The Scraping

3 GILT – No Surprise

4 Swain – The Argument

5 The Hostiles – Turnover

6 This Is Hell – Sieve-Fisted Find

7 Into It. Over It. – Instrument

8 LIFE – And The Same

9 Big Ups – Do You Like Me

10 ZAO – Guilford Fall

11 Jonah Matranga – Suggestion

12 Heart Attack Man – Bulldog Front

13 Sounds Of Swami – Merchandise

14 ST Manville – Long Division

15 Bodega – Provisional

16 Braidedveins – Oh

17 Stormo{O} – Break

18 Wojtek – Fell, Destroyed

19 West Thebarton – Margin Walker

20 Snapped Ankles – Give Me The Cure

21 Before Stories – Dear Justice Letter