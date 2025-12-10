Aggiornamenti sul nuovo album degli STREETLIGHT MANIFESTO

”Hi, hello. By now you’ve figured out the record isn’t coming out two months ago, or even last month, I assume. I’m still not done with what I need to get done, it’s still not where I need it to be before release and I’m still claiming all responsibility for it not being finished as well as making the awful move of announcing two intended release dates/windows before being happy with it. I simply need more time, and despite my best efforts and best intentions, the record simply isn’t finished yet. There’s been too much hard work and too many long hours put in by too many talented and fine folk on this massive slab of music for me to do anything less than nail the final pieces of the puzzle. Not even sure what that is supposed to mean but you get the picture.

I apologize, again, tail tucked firmly between my legs, head bowed in shame and embarrassment. I’m not going to make any more predictions about when the record will be out because we’ve all seen how that ends, but it is in fact close to done. It’s just not actually done yet. Next time you hear about it, it will be finished. No one wants to hear about something that isn’t done and is long overdue and has been promised for way too long, that has finally sunk into my thick skull. Again, I’m sorry, it’s coming soon, I humbly ask for a little more time to get it right. Hugs and kisses, singer dork Kalnoky.”

Con queste parole gli Streetlight Manifesto, ska punk band del New Jersey, hanno dato aggiornamenti sulla situazione nuovo album, del quale sono già stati pubblicati tre pezzi: Enormous, Everything to Everyone e Immagine This.

